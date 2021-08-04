From Godwin Tsa, Abuja, Tony John, Port Harcourt, Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

An aggrieved member of the party, Okosisi Emeka Ngwu, has filed a suit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, questioning the legality of the just-concluded state Congresses.

The suit marked FCT/HC/CV/1824/2021 dated August 2 listed the APC and all members of the CECPC: Governor Buni, Isiaka Oyebola, Ken Nnamani, Stella Okotete, Governor Sani Bello, Dr James Lalu, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Akenyemi Olaide, David Leon, Abba Ali, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Ismail Ahmed and Senator Akpan Udoedehe as defendants.

The claimant, in his originating summons filed by Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), is further asking the court to dissolve the committee known as and called caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee as there is no organ or any such organisation in the party’s constitution.

He further sought a declaration that pursuant to section 87(4)(b)(1) of the Electoral Act (as amended), only the National Executive Committee can validly appoint a date for the holding of primaries for the nomination of the gubernatorial or other candidates of the political party.

A declaration that unless an election is conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act and by an organ known to and created by the constitution of the APC, no valid candidate can emerge from such a primary.

Ngwu, who stated that he wanted to contest the position of the national chairman of the party in 2018, further urged the court to grant an order set tong aside all actions and decisions taken by members of CECPC of the party.

Before seeking the above declaratory reliefs, the claimant posed the following questions to be determined by the court: “Whether there is any organ of the APC known as Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee created in or by the constitution of the party. Whether the organization known and called caretaker/extraordinary planning committee is one of the organs created by Article 11 of the constitution of the political party known and called the APC.

Whether pursuant to section 87(4) (b) (1) of the Electoral Act (as amended) any other organ of a political party can validly appoint a date for the holding of a congress for the purpose of nominating the governorship candidate of the political party Including the APC apart from the National Executive Committee of the party.

Whether a valid candidate or officer of the party can emerge from a congress fixed by any other organ of a political party outside the National Executive Committee of a political party including the APC.

The originating summons is supported by a 10-paragraph affidavit wherein, the claimant averrred that in 2018, he had wanted to contest for the National Chairman of the party after the tenure of the then national chairman of the party expired but was prevailed upon to allow Adams Oshiomhole to be returned unopposed.

That he was prevailed upon to sheath his ambition because he (Oshiomhole) had only four years to be in office and then he will contest the election for the position of the national chairman.

That after just two years, I was surprised to hear that the National Executive Committee and National Working Committee had been dissolved and a contraption known as Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee had been created by an unknown person and Mai Mala Buni asked unilaterally to head the committee.

However, in Rivers, a faction suspected to be loyal to Senator Magnus Abe, has secured a court injunction stopping the congresses of the party in the state.

Daily Sun gathered that while the party was concluding plans to hold its ward congress last Saturday, aggrieved members of the party on Friday evening, July 30, secured an interlocutory injunction stopping the process.

Stephen Wonah, Uzorchi Amadi, Chidi Wegbuom, Banwo Ndubuisi, Endwell Omenke, Emenike Edward Adile and Worlu Wali as claimants in a suit number PHC/1857/CS/2021, established a case against the party and the chairman of the state Caretaker Committee, Mr. Isaac Abbot Ogbogbula.

The suit, which was sealed and served yesterday is set to be heard tomorrow.

The trial Judge, Justice O. Ben Whyte, ordered the APC and the Caretaker Chairman of Rivers APC, Isaac Ogbogbula, to maintain status quo.

He gave the APC and Mr. Ogbogbula 24 hours to respond to the motion for interlocutory injunction upon receipt.

The court also gave claimants 24 hours from the date of the receipt of the defendants’ response to react to their counter affidavit.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved members from Shongom Local Government Area of Gombe converged at the main gate of the Government House, seeking reversal of lists submitted as ward executives from the LGA.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Ibrahim Kachalla said the protest was because they were not satisfied with the outcome of the ward congress.

He alleged that the names of new excos submitted to the committee were fabricated without proper consultation with other members of the party at the affected wards.

He explained that the new excos from six out of 10 wards of the LGA were imposed on them and had their names sent to the committee without proper consultation.

He alleged that those that had worked supported the party inception were dropped and replaced with a new set of people that just decamped to the party.

Another member from Gundali ward, Ibrahim Ishaq, alleged that the lists submitted to the APC’s congress committee was contrary to the one agreed by members during the congress held at the weekend.

However, the state Public Relations Officer of the party, Ibrahim Sabo said the protesters should have taken their complaints to the committee that held the congress.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.