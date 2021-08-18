From: Godwin Tsa, ABUJA.

Sixteen chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Chukwuma Odu have asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain the party Caretaker Committee in Ebonyi State headed by Aloy Nwibo from overseeing the affairs of the party in the State.

In the suit, plaintiffs have equally asked the court to stop Aloy Nwibo led purported caretaker committee from registration and revalidation of membership of APC members in the State.

The aggrieved politicians further asked the court to restrain APC, it’s chairman Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee Governor Mai Mala Buni, APC National Caretaker Committee and All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee listed as the 1st, 2nd , 3rd and 4th defendants respectively from recognizing and accepting Nwibo’s purported led caretaker committee.

They stated in a suit commenced by originating summons that the purported Aloy Nwibo ,Stanley Okoro and Engr. Ogbonnaya Igboke’s Caretaker Committee was unlawfully constituted and should not be recognized as APC Caretaker Committee in Ebonyi State in place of Engr. Jeff Ogbu and Mr.John Okochi who were duly elected officers.

Aloy Nwibo ,Stanley Okoro and Engr. Ogbonnaya Igboke were listed as the 7th, 8th and 9th defendants in the suit filed on behalf of APC chieftains by Chief B. Igwilo (SAN ), and Prince Obed Amazu.

The plaintiffs also asked for four declarations bordering on the alleged breaches of APC rules particularly Article 47(i)(Ii)(iii)of All Progressives Congress Constitution 2014.

“A declaration that the purported constitution and recognition of a caretaker committee led by the 7th ,9th Defendants and others ,made up oof non members of the APC to take over the activities of elected members of Ebonyi sis in breach of Article 9 (I) of the APC 2014 and the 4th defendants (All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee’s ) resolution-decision of December 8, 2020.”

A further declaration that by the said “resolution of December 8, 2020 the 5th and 6th defendants and other composed members remains the valid state working committee of the APC Ebonyi State.”

The plaintiffs also raised eight questions for determination by the court including “whether by the provision of Article 17 (I) (ii) (IV) of All Progressives Congress Constitution 2014 , 1st to 4th defendants were right to dissolve the duly elected Ebonyi State working Committee of APC in December 2020 while the duration of their tenure in office is still subsisting till the year 2022, among other questions”.

When the matter came up before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court on Tuesday, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, Prince Obed Amazu pleaded with the court for a short adjournment to enable him effect service on some of defendants that were not present in court.

He said that a short adjournment was necessary to safe guard the subject matter because APC in Ebonyi State are known for its impunity and could go head unlawful to conduct congresses.

In response, two lawyers who announced appearance for some of the defendants vehemently opposed a short adjournment.

In a brief ruling, the vacation judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the matter to September 1.