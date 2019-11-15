Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has been asked to stop the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Wada, from presenting himself as candidate of the party for the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state on a count of alleged certificate forgery.

In a case with suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1147/2019, the plaintiff, Femi Joseph, alleged that Wada forged his primary school certificate, which he filled in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Form CF001 was false.

In the suit filed by his counsel, Mike Enahoro Ebah, the plaintiff is contending that by virtue of Section 31(5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), he reasonably believes that the information supplied by Wada, as to his primary school education were false

No date has been set down for the hearing of the suit.