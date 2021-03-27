From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Akure division of the Federal High Court has declared unlawful the act by some policemen preventing the immediate past deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi from exiting the government house when he was blocked by them.

The former deputy governor was on June 20 and June 21, 2020 prevented from moving out of the government house, Akure over suspicion that he planned to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice F. A. Olubanjo in a judgment said the action of the security officers amounted to a disregard to the rule of law and a violation of the constitutional provisions that guarantee citizens’ rights to movement, dignity, among others.

Justice Olubanjo who awarded N100million damages against the police, noted that should such arbitrary conduct on a serving Deputy Governor, clothed with immunity be allowed to stand, the police could one day abduct a serving President on the excuse of conducting an investigation.

The judgment was on a fundamental rights enforcement suit marked: FHC/AK/CS/46/2020 filed and prosecuted for Agboola by his lawyer, Babs Akinwunmi.

The suit was initially filed in Abuja but was transferred to Akure by Justice Okon Abang on grounds of jurisdiction.

Respondents in the case were the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Commissioner of Police (Ondo State), the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), the Speaker of Ondo Assembly. and Ondo State House of Assembly.

Justice Olubanjo however said he could not grant the award of N1billion damages sought by the applicant.