Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday awarded a fine of N50 million against Senator Elisha Abbo as damages for assaulting a nursing mother, Osimibibra Warmate repeatedly at a sex toy shop on May 11, 2019.

Justice Samire Bature of the Maitama division of the court in his Judgment fined the Senator representing Adamawa North in the fundamental rights enforcement suit against him.

The victim, Warmate, had through her legal team including Esosa Omo-Usoh and Nelson Onuoha, filed the suit before the FCT High Court and marked FCT/CV/2393/19.

In his Judgment, Justice Bature, upheld the plaintiff’s case in a judgment on Monday by ordering the senator to pay N50m to the applicant.

Abbo was said to have entered a sex toy shop around 6pm, with three young women to purchase adult toys.

However shortly after they began shopping for the toys, one of the three girls started throwing up. She vomited multiple times, prompting the shop owner to remark that the woman should have vomited outside and not inside her shop.

Abbo, who was said to be agitated by the sudden illness of the girl, was said to have accused the shop owner of poisoning the store’s air conditioner.

While the nursing mother was pleading with the second man to take things easy, she was slapped repeatedly by the lawmaker.Before the police stepped into the matter, the video clip of the alleged assault of the woman shop attendant had gone viral.

The judgment in the civil case came barely weeks after a Magistrate Court discharged him of the offence of criminal assault. The police had in 2019 charged before a magistrate court in Zuba, Abuja with one count of assaulting Warmate at a sex-toy shop in Abuja.