Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday awarded a N50 million against Senator Elisha Abbo for assaulting a nursing mother, Osimibibra Warmate repeatedly at a sex toy shop on May 11, 2019.

The Senator was said to have entered a sex toy shop around 6pm, with three young women to purchase adult toys.

However shortly after they began shopping for the toys, one of the three girls started throwing up. She vomited multiple times, prompting the shop owner to remark that the woman should have vomited outside and not inside her shop.

Abbo, who was said to be agitated by the sudden illness of the girl, was said to have accused the shop owner of poisoning the store’s air conditioner.

While the nursing mother was pleading with the second man to take things easy, she was slapped repeatedly by the lawmaker.

The judgment in the civil case came barely weeks after a Magistrate Court discharged him of the offence of criminal assault.