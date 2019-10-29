Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Monday held that the Action Alliance (AA), was ineligible to field candidates for the forthcoming election in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The party and it’s governorship candidates in Kogi and Bayelsa States, Dr. Samuel Alfa and Ebi Peretiemo had jointly filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1100/19, urging the court to declare them competent to contest the forthcoming elections in the states.

It is the contention of the plaintiffs that having satisfied the provisions of sections 85(1) (2) and 31(1) of the Electoral Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not have any validly legal reasons to reject the nomination of their candidates for the forthcoming elections in the two states.

The plaintiffs said they were at the INEC headquarters on September 9, 2019 to submit Forms CF.001 and CF.002, among other nomination forms for the two candidates.

They said they were given tag number 15, but an INEC official in charge of the collection of the forms refused to accept their forms when it got their turn.