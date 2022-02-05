From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria sitting in Benin City, Edo State, has restrained the authorities of the state-owed Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma from further issuing queries or disciplining any academic staff of the university in respect of the Biometrics verification exercise in the university pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice before the Court.

Ruling on a motion Ex-Parte brought before the Court on the 2nd of February, 2022 by the University’s Chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the presiding judge, Honourable Justice A. A. Adewemimo held that “an order of interim injunction is hereby issued restraining the Defendants, Agents, Privies from further issuing queries or disciplining any Academic Staff Member of the 3rd Defendants on the matter which is subject matter of a Pre-Action Notice from the Claimants/Applicants dated 28th of December, 2021, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this suit.”

The Court further ordered that a copy of the motion on notice should be served on the Defendants within 48 hours.

Having granted the restraining order, Justice Adewemimo adjourned hearing on the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction to the 23rd of February, 2022.

The University’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Acting Registrar and the University itself are Defendants in the suit wherein the Chairman and Assistant Secretary of the University’s Chapter of ASUU, Dr. Cyril Ozeigbe Onogbosele and Dr. William Odion respectively, are claimants who on behalf of the Union sought for the restraining order.

The Union approached the Court as a result of flagrant disregard for due process and the laws of the University by the Special Intervention Team (SIT) of the University evident in the vexatious violation of the extant Rules and Regulations Governing the Scheme of Service of Senior Staff of the University, particularly as it relates to the section on Pre-Action Notice.

The University’s Chapter of ASUU had raised series of complaints against the Biometrics Verification exercise which the Union also declared inconclusive.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The union had served a 30-day Pre-Action Notice on the University authorities to either redress the flaws which characterized the exercise or face a legal action.

The Union wondered that instead of addressing the complaints of anomalies and illegalities in the shoddily conducted Biometrics Verification Exercise, the handlers in collaboration with the University authorities went ahead to issue queries as prelude to disciplinary action against members of the academic staff of the University; even during the pendency of the Pre-Action of Notice in violation of the extant rules and regulation of the University.

By the restraining order of the Court, all activities pertaining to the Biometrics Verification Exercise are to be halted, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed contemporaneously with the motion Ex-Parte.

Meanwhile, hearing resumes on the 8th of March, 2022 at the High Court in the Ekpoma Judicial Division, Edo State in the suit challenging the legality or otherwise of the amendment of the Ambrose Alli University Law – Special Intervention Powers Provisions Law 2021 and the deriving Special Intervention Team (SIT) set up to take full functions of the University’s Governing Council.

The University’s SIT has been under severe scathing criticisms, ranging from SIT’s abuse of the laws, rules and autonomy of the university, retardation of administrative activities to the worsening of the financial health of the university as a result of the activities of the SIT.

In particular, SIT had been accused and berated by all the staff unions in the University for lacking adequate knowledge of the nature, functions and workings of a Governing Council of a University and called for its sack.