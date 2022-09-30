From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia State High Court, sitting in Obingwa judicial Division, has declared the Abia State Traffic and Indiscipline Management (TIMAAS), as an illegal body which was not backed by law and therefore bared it from operation.

In Suit No; HOB/24/2022: between Kalu Nnamdi Collins (plaintiff) and TIMAAS and Bright Chinedu Ikeokwu (defendants); Justice E.O. Enwereji, declared TIMAAS an illegal body, stressing that it was not created by any law of the State House of Assembly.

The court further ordered the agency to refund the plaintiff the money he paid as penalty and awarded N200,000, compensation and N1m damages to the applicant.

The judgment was greeted with jubilations across the state as motorists had accused the agency of harassment and extortion.

A legal practitioner in Aba, Emperor Ogbonna, who described the judgment as erudite and well considered, said it was unfortunate TIMAAS has been operating illegally.

He said; “I have always said it at many fora that TIMAAS is an illegal body. All the people including Bright Chinedu Ikeokwu should refund the money they have been receiving as salary and return all the money they extorted from motorists. TIMAAS was established to empower sycophants and to extort money from motorists, without having a law to back it up.

“The workers of the illegal agency should refund all the monies they collected to the Abia State treasury.

Reacting to the judgment, General Manager, TIMAAS, Bright Chinedu Ikeokwu, explained that the agency has been engaged in a legal battle over the matter .

He disclosed that the legal name of the agency remains, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency.

Recall that TIMAAS only recently, paid the sum of N500, 000 out of court settlement to a lady whose daughter was pushed out of moving vehicle by officials of the Agency, on Brass by Aba/Owerri Road, Aba.