By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja has granted an injunction restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from inviting, arresting or detaining/ keeping in its custody the counsel to Innoson Nigeria Ltd, Prof J. N. Mbadugha (SAN), in relation to allegations levelled against him, pending the hearing and determination of the suit before the court.

The order of the court was sequel to an ex parte application filed on behalf of Mbadugha by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome.

A press statement made available by Cornel Osigwe, Head of Corporate Communications and Affairs, Innoson Group, stated that the court granted the application and ordered that status quo ante bellum be maintained until the determination of the originating motion.

In the substantive suit instituted by the company’s lawyer, EFCC and five other persons, which include Guarantee Trust Bank Plc (GTB), were respondents.

The court has fixed March 29, 2022 for further hearing.