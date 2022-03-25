From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A Magistrate court in Ilorin has convicted a 73-year old trader, Bashir Alabi of Gbagba Area, Ilorin, for falsification of vehicle documents on Wednesday 23rd March, 2022.

Bashir Alabi was handed over to the Police for investigation on the 21st of March, 2022, having confirmed by the KW-IRS Motor Licensing Authority (MLA) office Pake, Ilorin that vehicle documents presented for processing by Bashir were fake.

An extensive investigation on the case revealed 3 (three) other suspects, Ogunmoroti Akindele, 56 years old trader of Kilanko Area, Ilorin, Idowu Adebisi, 73 years old, business centre operator at G.R.A, Ilorin and Johnson Ariyo, 32years old computer operator at G.R.A, Ilorin.

The additional three suspects were nabbed by the Monitoring Unit of Kwara State Police Command for having incriminating documents in their possession and for involvement in the trade of printing and selling of fake Kwara State Vehicle Documents.

A further investigation by the police also established recovery of forged and fake Kwara State Vehicle Documents from the shop of one Jamiu, who is now at large.

Having established a case of falsification, forgery and conspiracy by the police, all suspects were arraigned before Chief Magistrate A.M Ibrahim on the 23rd of March, 2022.

The first suspect, Bashir Alabi pleaded guilty to the offences as charged and the trial Magistrate, Chief Magistrate A. M. Ibrahim gave the accused, summary trial and eventually sentenced the 73year old Bashir to 2 years imprisonment with an option of fine and the other 3 suspects, who pleaded not guilty were ordered to be remanded in prison custody, pending further trial of the case.

The case was adjourned till 19th April, 2022 for mention and /or hearing.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman, KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi has warned individuals in the act of revenue diversion and racketeering to desist from these acts to avoid the wrath of the law.

She also enjoined Kwarans to deal directly with revenue officers of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) at the various revenue touch points located across the State, or transact through the online platforms of the Service and desist from illegality and patronage of agents for any revenue transaction.