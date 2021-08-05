From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Thursday secured the conviction of eight internet fraudsters before Honorable Justice Aminu K. Tukur of the Katsina State High Court.

The convicts were charged separately by the Commission and they all pleaded guilty to the offenses of cheating, false representation and impersonation.

The eight convicts were part of the group of youth arrested by the Commission in Dutsinma during a raid. They are, Shamsuddeen Amodu Achile, Mohammed Taiwo, Yusuf Suleiman, Usman Fatihu, Mohammed jibril, Lawal Abdulrahman, Abdulsamad Mohammed and Adamu Yakubu.

The defendants were convicted after each of them pleaded guilty to the charge against them.

Counsel for the prosecution Mohammed Gambo asked the court to convict each of them accordingly.

Justice Tukur, in separate rulings, convicted each of them following no objection from the defense counsels.

One of the convicts, Shamsuddeen Amodu Achile was convicted and sentenced to 6 months imprisonment or pay a fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only). Achile was also ordered to restitute the victim of the sum of $2860 (Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Dollars) and forfeit to the Federal Government his Infinix phone.

Five of the convicts Mohammed Taiwo, Yusuf Suleiman, Usman Fatihu, Mohammed jibril, Lawal Abdulrahman were sentenced to six months imprisonments each with option of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira Only) fine. Additionally, they are to forfeit their mobile devises which are the instrument they used to commit the crime. They were also ordered to restitute their victims of the amount of money they benefitted from the crime.

Abdulsamad Mohammed was sentenced to six months imprisonment or pay a fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only). For offenses of Cheating and Impersonation. He is also ordered to forfeit his iPhone 7 phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Adamu Yakubu was sentenced to three months imprisonment with option of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira Only) for attempting to defraud United States citizen, Coral Cuadros.

