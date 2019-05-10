Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A middle-aged man, Joshua Gborubo has been convicted by an Abuja Magistrate Court for absconding with the sum of N1.8 million belonging to the National Association of Women Journalists.

Although Magistrate Idayat Akanni convicted Gborubo, who pleaded guilty to a two-count of criminal breach of trust and theft, she reserved his sentence till May 16.

The convict who was arraigned before the court in Charge No: CR/15/2019, admitted the content of the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him by the police.

He, however, told the court while in the dock that he used the money for his medical treatment in Ikom.

Accordingly, the court ordered that he be remanded in Keffi prison till May 16 when she would pronounce on his sentence.

The prosecution counsel had referred the court to the FIR which contained the offences against the convict.

It reads: “On May 4, 2019, at about 1422 hours, one Stella Okoi-Essene (F) of the National Union of Journalist (NUJ), FCT Council Secretariat, Utako, Abuja, came to the Central Police Station and reported that sometime in May 2018, Joshua Gborubo collaborated with the organisation to do a programme on student education and ECOWAS approved the sum of N1.8 million and paid through your FCMB domiciliary account on 31/12/2018, but since then, you absconded and converted the money into your personal use and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 312 and 322 of the Panel Code Law.”

When asked to take his plea, the convict admitted committing the offence and was summarily tried and convicted by the court.

Meanwhile, the nominal complainant, Stella Okoh-Essene told our correspondent how the convict went into hiding as soon as the sum of $5,000 was paid into his domiciliary account, until he was picked inside a church where he was hiding.