Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Magistrate Court , Sitting in Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State has convicted two accused9 persons to six months in prisons with five lashes of cane for obstructing Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) patrol team in the area.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relation of FRSCN, Kebbi Command, Aliyu Maaji,in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, noted that Atta Samaila and Sani Zhaki were arraigned before Justice Abubakar Koko, on two count charges of obstructing and inciting other members of the public against the FRSC patrol team.

Atta Samaila and Sani Zhaki were arrested on Friday 18/10/19 for obstructing and inciting other members of the public against the FRSC patrol team.

Maaji said,” When sentencing the persons, the Judge said that the accused persons were therefore, sentenced to six months in prisons or pay fine of N30,000 plus five lashes of cane each.

Reacting to the judgement, the Acting Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Mr Abayomi Asaniyan, promised to prosecute any motorist who assault or obstruct Patrol Teams while discharging their legitimate duties.

Asaniyan directed all Commanding Officers to continue intensify more efforts on public enlightenment.

The commanding officer also urged them not to relent in the ongoing enforcement of number plate and drivers/riders licence in the state.