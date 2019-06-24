An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Monday, convicted and sentenced Samuel Samson, 24, Mayowa Adeboye, 24, and Femi Adewale, 20, to various jail terms for damaging PHCN transformers worth N8 million.

Magistrate Olakunlehin Oke, sentenced Samson and Adeboye to two years and six months imprisonment respectively, while Adewale was sentenced to four years imprisonment with no option of fine.

The three men were convicted on a four-count charge of conspiracy, malicious damage, stealing and burglary.

Oke held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants were guilty of the charges.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Olu-Balogun Lawrence, told the court that the defendants committed the offence with some others at large on Jan. 1 at 12:05 a.m. at Lisabi Elite Road, Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

Lawrence said the defendants stole four units of 1500mm armoured core cable and damaged a 500KVA transformer valued at N5million and 300 KVA transformer valued at N3million totalling N8million, property of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

He said the defendants destroyed the transformers and also stole cables worth N400,000 installed by IBEDC at Irewole Community of Lisabi Elite Road, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

He said that the third defendant, Adewale, broke into the house of Mr Abodunrin Daide, through the ceiling and stole electric cable wire valued N440,000.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 516, 451, 411 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Laws of Ogun, 2006.

(NAN)