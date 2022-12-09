From Gyang Bere, Jos

Federal High Court sitting in Jos has declared Dr. Patrick Dakum as the legitimate governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Plateau State.

Justice Dorcas Agishi in her ruling on Friday affirmed Dr. Dakum as the authentic candidate of the party, having followed the party’s guideline to emerged as the party’s flag bearer.

The Judge established that Amb. Yohanna Margif had signed an affidavit to withdraw voluntarily as the governorship candidate of the party which necessitated the party to conduct fresh primaries that produced Dr. Patrick Dakum.

She dismissed Amb. Margif’s suit challenging the authenticity of Dr. Dakum as the party’s standard bearer, saying Margif lack the grounds to institute the suite.

Counsel to Dr. Patrick Dakum, Edward Pwajok SAN described the ruling as a victory to democracy and Plateau people who have been waiting anxiously for the court declaration.

“This is a ruling because it upheld the Labour Party preliminary objection and this is very significant because it has brought down the tension in Plateau State.

“Some persons external to the Labour Party felt because of the strength of the Labour Party; because of the credibility, marketability and acceptance of Dr. Patrick Dakum, the current candidate of Labour Party, they felt that if he is left along he will emerge by the grace of God next year as the Governor of Plateau State.

“They therefore decided to engineered Yohanna Margif to file this case that he has not withdraw from the race but we just heard the well considered ruling of the court.

“The court said it was convinced based on evidence before it, that Yohanna Margif withdrew voluntarily as Governorship candidate of the Labour Party.” He said.

Pwajok explained that the ruling will enable Plateau people and the labour party to move to the nook and cranny of Plateau State to campaign freely for votes to win the 2023 elections.