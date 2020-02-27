Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

A Lokoja High Court on Thursday declared that the impeachment of Simon Achuba as the deputy governor t of Kogi State was illegal and ordered the Kogi State government to pay all the entitlements accruable to him.

Achuba was impeached last year August by the state House of Assembly over allegations of gross misconduct which made the Assembly to compel the state chief judge to set up a judicial committee to investigate him

While inaugurating the seven- member panel, Justice Ajanah stated that he was guided by virtue of Dection 188(5) of the Constitution of Federal the Public of Nigeria ,1999 as amended, at the request of the Speaker of House of Assembly to appoint the panel to investigate the deputy governor.

The members of the panel which comprise John Beiyeshea (SAN) as the chairman , Justice S.S Idajili rtd , U.O Onaja, Z.A Asun, E.I Omuya , Ibrahim Ndagi Adamu , Ada Shuibu as members and Bamidele Aina as secretary after thorough investigations, however, found the deputy governor innocent of all the allegations and therefore declared the impeachment allegations as frivolous.

However, the House Assembly went ahead inspite of the panel’s verdict and impeached the deputy governor in a controversial circumstances which made the deputy governor to approach a law court for redress.

Details later.