Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has ordered the Federal Government and the Operation Safe Haven to release Zakka Dung and pay the fine of N5 million for violation of his Fundamental Hunman Rights.

The Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a federal government security outfits in Jos had arrested Zakka Ding and Joel Sunday on January 24, 2019 for alleged unleashing terror on innocent persons in Plateau and North Central Nigeria.

Zakka Dung and Joel Sunday were arrested while playing football at Lome Football Field, Sabon Barki, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State and detained without arraign in Court.

Zakka and Noel sued the Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Chief of Defence Staff and Major General Augustine Chris Agundu, the Commander Operation Safe Haven, Jos, plateau State through their Counsel Mr. Gyang Zi in suit No: PlD/J/154m2/2019 for violation of their Fundamental Hunman Rights.

Delivering the Judgement on Friday, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Simon Gang ordered the Federal Government and the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) to released Zaka Dung who is still in detention with immediate effect.

“I, therefore granted all the reliefs sought by the Applicants and his immmediate release and order the Respondents to pay the Applicants the sum of N5 million only as general damages/compensation for the unlawful arrest, assault, torture, and detention of the Applicants”.

Meanwhile, the High Court No: 5 of Plateau State presided over by Hon. Justice D.D. Lonji had in a ruling delivered on Tuesday the 5th day of March, 2019, earlier granted Bail to the Applicants.

He said despite the said Court order granting bail to the Applicants, the Respondents only partially obey the order of Court after a long time by releasing only the 2nd Applicant but have defiantly refused the 1st Applicant, Zakka Dung till date.