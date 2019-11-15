Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto, yesterday, dismissed the appeals filed against the elections of the House Leader, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Bello Isa Ambarura and five other lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dayyabu Adamu Kalmalo, whow as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the elections into the Illela Constituency in the House of Assembly, had filed an appeal challenging the dismissal of his petition at the state election tribunal. In a judgment delivered by Justice Fatima Akinbanmi, the Appeal Court affirmed the decision of the lower court and dismissed Kalmalo’s prayers for lacking in merit.

In other judgments, Justice Akinbanmi dismissed appeals filed by Nasiru Balarabe Assara of the PDP against the election Abdullahi Garba Sidi, representing Gwadabawa South constituency. The court awarded a N20, 000 cost in favour of each of the three respondents.

The appellate court also dismissed the appeal filed by PDP’s Habibu Mu’azu Gidan Kaya against the election of Muhammadu Bello Idris, representing Gwababawa North constituency. The court awarded N50,000 cost in favour of each of the three respondents.

In another judgment by the Appeal Court, Justice Hamma Barka Akawu dismissed the appeal filed by Mohammed Tukur of the PDP against the affirmation of the election of Aminu Bodai of the APC, representing Dange/Shuni constituency by the state election tribunal.

Justice Ibrahim Musa Saulawa, also dismissed the appeal filed by Abdulwahab Yahaya of the PDP against the election of Faruku Ahmad of the APC, representing Goronyo constituency. The court dismissed the appeal filed by Aminu Garba Gidado of the APC against the election of Mohammed Malami Ahmed of the PDP, representing Sokoto South I constituency.