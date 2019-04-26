(NAN)A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a suit challenging the nomination of Hon. Lawal Mohammed Idrisu as a member representing Ajaokuta federal constituency of Kogi state.

Hon. Okino Aloysius Adeiza of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had on 31st October 2018, filed a pre-election matter, challenging the qualification of Hon. Idris who contested under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petitioner alleged that he forged his National Diploma (ND) certificate which was obtained from Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

In a writ of summons filed by counsel to the Plaintif, Reuben Egwuaba (Esq.), the court was prayed to nullify Hon. Idris’ nomination on the ground that his ND certificate was forged.

In a preliminary objection raised by the counsels to Hon. Idris, AA Ibrahim (SAN) and Tawada Adams (Esq.), the court was urged to dismiss the suit as it was in a clear abuse of court process and it was statured barred.

In his ruling, Justice Taiwo Taiwo upheld the submissions of the counsel to the Defendants.

The court held that, since the issue of certificate forgery had been settled by the Tribunal and the court of appeal in 2015 for lack of proofs, “the action is an abuse of court process and also statured barred”.

Justice Taiwo dwelled on 4th alteration number 21 of 2017 amendment to section 285 of the 1999 constitution as amended and thereby dismissed the entire suit.