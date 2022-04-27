By Lukman Olabiyi

The preliminary objection filed by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, seeking to stop a N1 billion libel suit filed against him by Apostle Johnson Suleman before the Lagos State High Court, has been dismissed.

The suit which is currently pending before Justice Lawal Akapo has witnessed several twists and turns, and apart from the preliminary objection that was dismissed by court, the judge also awarded cost of N25, 000 against the respondent.

Besides, the respondent’s counsel, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has also withdrawn his legal service.

Sowore’s counsel, Keyamo withdrew his legal service after failing to stop the suit before the court. He asked the judge to strike out the suit for lack of jurisdiction and argued that the claimant, Apostle Suleman, should have sued Sahara Reporters and not Sowore.

However, Osa Director, counsel to the claimant, averred that his client, Apostle Suleman, was at liberty to sue either Sowore or Sahara Reporters, or both parties jointly. He, therefore, prayed the Judge to dismiss the application with substantial cost awarded against Sowore, as he described the application as frivolous, lacking in merit, and a calculated attempt to waste the precious time of the court.