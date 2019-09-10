Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

The Federal High Court in Kaduna has dismissed, for lack of merit, a suit filed against Ahmadu Bello University and two other academic staff from Department of Statistics by a doctoral student, Jamilu Auwalu Adamu, who prayed the court to, among others, declare that his withdrawal from the institution as invalid, null and void.

Jamilu, a staff of the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja, had, on September 11, 2017, filed a writ of summons before the court through his counsel over what he described as wrongful withdrawal and extension of period of studies at the institution’s School of Postgraduate Studies.