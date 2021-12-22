From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suit challenging the conduct of the ward congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State has been dismissed by the state High Court sitting in Asaba.

The suit with number A/139/2021 was dismissed by the presiding judge, Justice G.B Obriki-Okolosi on the ground that the matter is not justiciable.

The court held that the claimants’ action is non-justiciable as it is an intra-party matter.

According to the court, the matter is incurably defective having been commenced by means of Originating Summons instead of Writ of Summons, as the issues raised are manifestly contentious.

Okolosi said the court would have ordinarily asked the plaintiffs to go and re-file their pleadings but the matter is not justiciable being an internal party affair.