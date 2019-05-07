(NAN)The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has dismissed the suit opposing the trial of former Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN),-Justice Walter Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Peter Abang, the claimant who is also a lawyer, had instituted the suit challenging the jurisdiction of the CCT in prosecuting Onnoghen.

At the resumed sitting of the suit on Tuesday, slated for hearing of pending applications, the counsel to the claimant, Mr Kingsley Ewurum informed the court that he had filed notice of discontinuance of the suit.

He said the application was seeking an order of the court to discontinue the matter. therefore urging the court to strike out the suit in regards to the circumstance that events had overtaken the matter.

Ewurum further said proceeding with the matter would be mere academic exercise.

When counsel to the first defendant, Mr. Abdullahi Abubakar was asked if he had objection to the application, he however said he had no objection, but he urged the court to dismiss the suit as against the proposed striking out the suit.

Abubakar gave his reason that the defendants had joined issues with the claimant.

He also urged the court to award substantial cost because they had filed their defence.

The claimant’s counsel in respond, argued that issues had not been joined and he further stated that the rules of the court allowed party at any time or stage of proceedings to discontinue with his case.

The judge, Justice Sanusi Kado, in his ruling said ” in the case at hand, having regards to the processes filed so far, it is clear that the claimant has joined issues with the first defendant”

Kado added that in line with Order 61, Rule 7 of the NICN proceeding of 2017, that the parties had joined issues.

He concluded by saying ” in the circumstance, this suit is hereby dismissed. I make no order as to cost”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Onnoghen having stood trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, the action nullified the suit instituted to challenge the jurisdiction of the Tribunal.

Joined as co-defendants in the suit were Code of Court Bureau (CCB), CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Others are are the Federal Judicial Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

NAN reports that on April 18, the CCT has convicted Onnoghen,68, and ordered his immediate removal from office as the CJN.