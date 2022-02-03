From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has dismissed a suit filed by aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the validity of the ward congress of the party held on July 31, 2021

Ruling on the application filed by one Olugbenga Awosode Idowu and 2,516 others, yesterday, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola, held that the court lacks jurisdiction to dabble into ‘internal and domestic’ affairs of the party and any hearing of the application is an exercise in futility.

The court also held that the prayer of the plaintiffs, seeking an order of the court, declaring them as authentic candidates in the ward congress is not justifiable and ran contrary to Section 87 of the Electoral Act.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The plaintiffs had approached the court, seeking an order of the court, recognising them as the eligible aspirants in the ward congress and to declare them unopposed.

They also sought an order of the court, declaring as illegal, ultra vires, null and void, the ward congress of the party, on the allegation of non-compliance with the guidelines of the party.

But, Justice Ayoola said the plaintiffs are not qualified to be described as aspirants under Section 87 of the Electoral Act and court ruled in favour of the defendants.