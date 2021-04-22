From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has dismissed a suit filed by seven political parties against the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the October 10, 2020, governorship election.

Seven political parties, including Rebuild Nigeria Party, All Grassroot Alliance, Alliance of Social Democrats, Unity Party of Nigeria, People’s Party of Nigeria, Mass Action Joint Alliance and the Restoration Party of Nigeria had approach the court on the ground that they were excluded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from participating in the election.

In a virtual judgement delivered by Justice Dogo Abdul, the court upheld the preliminary objection filed by the defendant that the suit is stature barred.

It held that the plaintiffs filed the suits in contravention of section 285(9) of the 1999 constitution which stipulates that every pre-election matter shall be filed not later than 14 days from the date of the occurrence of the event, decision or action complained of, in the suit.

Also joined in the suit was the Attorney General of the Federation.