A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday dismissed a suit filed against the Attorney General of the Federation AGF on the monitoring of spending of the $300 million dollars recovered from the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit instituted by PPP Advisories, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre and Issa Shuaib on the grounds that it had become statute barred.

In addition, it was further thrown out because the plaintiffs failed to establish their legal entity and tendering of worthless documents to support the suit. Justice Ekwo, while delivering judgment in the suit held that all public documents tendered by the plaintiffs were worthless because they ran foul of sections 102, 103, 104 and 105 of Evidence Act 2011.

The judge held that the plaintiffs failed to certify the public documents as required by law and that the failure to certify them was fatal to the case as they have become inadmissible in law.

The judge said the documents were worthless because no probative value could be ascribed to them and expunged them from the court records.

The federal government had in 2013 upon the repatriation of the $300 million to Nigeria from the United Kingdom announced that the money would be used to fund the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, the Abuja – Kano dualisation and the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, the United States Government and the Bailiwick of Jersey then entered into a tripartite agreement for the implementation of the $ 300 million Abacha loot on the condition that the funds would be used as part of the funding for the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, the Abuja – Kano dualisation and the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

