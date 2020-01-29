Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Bwari division, Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed the suit seeking for the removal of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, over alleged perjury.

The case was built on the alleged conviction of Senator Omo-Agege, representing Delta State Central district at the Senate, by a United State of America (USA) court for criminal offences.

However, Justice Othman Usman, in his judgment dismissed the case after holding that the records before the court shows that the Deputy Senate President was never convicted by the US court in California, as alleged by the claimant.