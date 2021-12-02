Abuja division of the Federal High Court has dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo as the Anambra governor-elect on the platform of All Grand Progressive Alliance (APGA).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a judgment delivered, yesterday, in a suit filed by two voters in Anambra, Adindu Valentine and Chukwuebuka Egwudike, described the suit as frivolous, irritating, baseless and lacking in merit.

The judge accused the two plaintiffs of seeking to use court as a tool to scuttle democracy and awarded a punitive cost of N2 million against them to be paid to Soludo and his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim.

Valentine and Egwudike had in the suit contended that Soludo provided false information in the affidavit (Form EC9) he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and should be deemed unqualified to stand for election.

Tthe plaintiffs claimed, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/711/2021, that Soludo indicated, in the affidavit, that he was contesting the Aguata 2 constituency seat when in fact, he was contesting the Anambra governorship seat and his deputy claimed to be contesting Awka constituency instead of Anambra deputy governorship.

Defendants in the suit are INEC, APGA, Soludo and Ibezim.

In their final submission, plaintiffs’ lawyers, A. O. Ijeri, and Kelvin Okoko had argued that having indicated the wrong constituency he was contesting, Soludo supplied INEC with false information, violated extant legal provisions and ought to be disqualified.

