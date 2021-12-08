From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Jide Falola of an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday dismissed a suit stopping the state government from installing Akinrun-elect, Yinusa Akadiri, saying the application lacks merit.

The stool of Akinrun of Ikirun in Ifelodun local government of the state had been vacant since the demise of Oba AbduRauf Adedeji.

The next ruling house, Gboleru, could not produce a candidate as directed by the court till the time given the house expired, hence the court directed the next ruling house to Gboleru, Obaara ruling house, to present a candidate for the vacant stool.

Okunlola, had on November 24, filed an application, asking the court to restrain the state government from continuing with the process of confirming the nomination of Akadiri and also allow other candidates from other qualified ruling houses for the stool of the Akinrun.

The Akinrun-elect, Akadiri, emerged during a vote by the kingmakers and Chief Raheem Okunlola, Jagun of Ikirun, approached the court to stop the government from installing him.

Ruling in the application, Justice Falola held that the applicant’s application lacks merit and that granting the application would be fatal as it means the stool of the Akinrun would remain vacant for at least ten years, taking into cognisance the judicial bureaucracy in taking matters up to the apex court.

He said, “the stool should be filled first” adding that the town is too big and crucial to be left without a ruler.”

Justice Falola held that the applicant has nothing to loose by pursuing his case while the appointed Akinrun occupies the thrown, adding that the matter would eventually be sorted out by the apex court.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr Adeoye Abiodun, counsel to the Odofin of Ikirun, Rashidi Diekola, (a defendant/respondent in the suit), said based on the ruling, the government would take the next steps on the matter.

Abiodun said the application of Okunlola was what stopped the state government from taking further steps on the stool of the Akinrun, adding that with the vacation of the application, the state government would take the needed actions.