From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa has disqualified the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bayelsa West Senatorial candidate, Hon Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha.

Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha, ( Ekeremor Constituency 11) the incumbent deputy minority whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly had emerged the party’s candidate after its primaries in May 2022.

However, immediate past governor of Bayelsa State and incumbent Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had dragged Hon Dauyegha to court seeking his disqualification from participating in the election.

The suit seeking his disqualification filed by Dickson and the PDP had argued that he was not properly nominated by the APC.

Justice Isa Hamma Adama Dashen in its short ruling agreed with the plaintiffs over the mode of nomination of Hon Dauyegha and subsequently disqualified him from contesting the February 25 national assembly election.

The judgement clears the coast for Dickson to run the election unopposed as Hon Wilson was the only challenger.

Reacting to the judgment, Hon Dauyegha expressed confidence that the Appeal Court would overturn the ruling of the Federal High Court.

Dauyegha, who said he has instructed his lawyers to file for a stay of execution, said the Judge erred in its ruling as Dickson was not a participant in APC primaries so he could not have gone to Court to challenge the primaries that nominated him.

“I am definitely going on Appeal. I have also instructed my lawyers to file a stay of execution. This case is the same thing with that of other APC candidates, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli and others which the Judge dismissed. So why would I now be disqualified? I am sure the Appeal Court will set the judgment aside.”

A member of Hon Dauyegha legal team who pleaded anonymity said the legal team have been finding it difficult to obtain a copy of the ruling so as to file the appeal.

He however expressed optimism that the team would overcome all hurdles to file the appeal and secure justice for the APC candidate.