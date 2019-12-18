An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Wednesday dissolved a 26-year-old marriage between Pastor Oluwole Ajayi and his wife, Aramide, on grounds of defamation of character.

Ajayi, a pastor, had approached the court to end his marriage to Aramide for informing his church members he had an affair with a female evangelist of the church which had affected his church.

He said that the accusation had disorganised the church and made the church lose some members.

Besides, the petitioner said that his marriage had been fraught with fighting and quarrels for some years now because his wife lacked respect for him and members of his family.

He told the court that Aramide had taken his land title document and had refused to give him the document.

He urged the court to terminate the marriage because he no longer loved her.

Responding, Aramide, mother of three girls, conceded to the dissolution of the marriage because she was fed up with the union.

According to her, “my husband brings his concubine home to sleep with her.”

“My husband is having an affair with our female evangelist whom he brings home and both sleep together in a room.

“I have reported his adulterous act to the church and his family members, but he refused to stop the illicit act.

“He told me that nothing and nobody can separate him and the evangelist.

“Oluwole detested me since this woman came into his life; he does not even know if I exist.

“He abandoned me five years ago and the woman now controls him and the church,” Aramide said.

Aramide told the court that her husband embarrassed her in the public by chasing her out of his church and ordering his elders and security men not to ever allow her into his church premises again.

“Oluwole is fetish; he brings home different objects and substances which he keeps in his bedroom,” she said.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, while delivering judgment, said that it appeared that the estranged couple was tired of the marriage and all efforts to reconcile both parties had failed.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of the marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court, hereby, pronounces the marriage between Pastor Oluwole Ajayi and Mrs Aramide Ajayi dissolved today, both of you, henceforth, cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.

“The petitioner is to pay a severance of N200,000 to his wife for her to move on with her life,” Koledoye said.

Koledoye also told Ajayi to continue to be responsible for their children’s feeding, education and general welfare. (NAN)