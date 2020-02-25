A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama on Tuesday dissolved a three-year-old marriage between Hauwau Abdulkarim and her husband, Mansir Abubakar, over irreconcilable differences.

The presiding Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, in granting the request made by Abdulkarim, said;” all efforts to reconcile the parties had failed”.

Suleiman ordered Abdulkarim and Abubakar to go their separate way.

”Violation of any of the order made by the court will amount to contempt and shall be treated with the appropriate sanctions,” Suleiman held.

Earlier, Abdulkarim pleaded with the court to dissolve her marriage, saying that her husband, who is a businessman, neglected her and her two-year- old daughter.

”I have been living in my parents’ house for the past two years because we were evicted from our house over his failure to pay rent,” she said. (NAN)