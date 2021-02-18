From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court, on Wednesday, dissolved a 31-year-old marriage between one Adedara Francis and his wife, Adedara Oluwakemi.

Both parties had earlier given their evidences on November 4, 2020.

The marriage was dissolved on grounds of alleged frequent beatings, insubordination, greediness, selfishness, domestic violence, lack of care for the children as well as assault raised by the husband against the wife.

Francis, 52, a resident of No. 14 Adewumi Oluwole Street in Ado-Ekiti, alleged his wife of battery, adding that she was in the habit of always beating him at slightest opportunity.

He said that his wife refused to submit to him, saying on every little disagreement, she would beat him up.

He said his wife was a violent woman, adding that she would not cook for him or take care of the children.

He added that he has been responsible for taking care of everything in the house, including the children.

According to him, based on the beating he received from his wife, he had been hospitalized twice in the course of their living together.

The father of four alleged desertion of ten years by his wife, adding they were no longer living together.

He also alleged his wife of adultery, stating that he was not aware until she travelled for a course, saying anytime he called her, it was a man that would pick her call.

He added that there was a time, his wife wanted to send a message to a man but mistakenly sent it on his phone.

The petitioner therefore urged the court to dissolve their marriage, their children are Opeyemi(32)f, Abimbola (22) f, Damilola (19) f and Tomiwa (17) m.

But the respondent, Oluwakemi, 51, a resident of No.13 Nova Road in Ado-Ekiti, denied beating her husband.

She said it was her husband that was in the habit of beating her.

She said her husband was a pathological liar, and denied adultery alleged by him.

Oluwakemi said the message that was mistakenly sent to him was meant for her patient being a nurse.

She admitted that she left the house because of the way her husband was beating her on daily basis.

The respondent said she was not in support of the dissolution because the petitioner remains her husband.

The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, observed that the marriage was broken down irretrievably, consequently dissolved the marriage.

Akomolede ruled that the custody of Tomiwa is granted to the petitioner, while Abimbola and Damilola can decide where to remain.

She granted access to the respondent to see Tomiwa in his school without any trouble.