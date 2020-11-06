A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday dissolved the seven-year marriage between Abiola Giwa and estranged husband, Adebimpe on grounds of abandonment.

In her petition, Giwa, a mother of one, prayed for divorce because she said her husband abandoned her for four years.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

Odunade held that the court was left with no option than to dissolve the marriage since Adebimpe consented to the divorce request by his wife

He awarded custody of the only child to Giwa and ordered Adebimpe to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance.

Earlier, Giwa said:”after getting married to Adebimpe seven years ago, he took me to a lonely apartment and abandoned me there.

”He sent me word from wherever to move out and stay with my relatives because I was pregnant.

‘I did not hear from him after four years. I took care of my baby without any help from him.

“I have not known any peace in the past seven years,” she said.

Responding, Adebimpe consented to the suit and denied all allegation levelled against him.

“I sent Abiola money regularly and communicated with her. I just couldn’t afford her expensive lifestyle,” Adebimpe said. (NAN)