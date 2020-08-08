Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The lingering crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has taken a new turn as the State High Court in Gusau on Friday dissolved the executive council of the party and ordered new congresses.

The presiding Judge, Justice Bello Tukur Gummi in his judgement that lasted about four hours, ordered the dissolution of the executive councils from the ward, local government and state levels.

Justice Gummi upheld the complaints by Alhaji Surajo Garba and 138 others that they were disenfranchised during the 2018 party Congress. He added that the congresses that produced the leadership of the party was not conducted in line with law and order therefore a nullity.

He ordered the dissolved excos to stop parading themselves as party leaders.

The court also ordered for fresh congresses in which due process should be followed and level playing ground given to all members.

Counsel to Alhaji Surajo Garba, Misbahu Salaudeen expressed satisfaction with the ruling. However, counsel to the sacked party executives, Kelechi Odeoyegbo said they would study the judgement and possible appeal underway.