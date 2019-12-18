A high court in Kano has dismissed an application seeking to extend its order restraining Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from interfering with the powers of Kano Emirate kingmakers.

Last week, four kingmakers filed a motion asking the court for an order restraining the governor from interfering with powers of the chiefs pending the determination of the substantive suit.

In the application, the traditional leaders drew the court’s attention to a subsisting suit challenging the creation of four new emirates in the state by Ganduje.

They also asked the court for an order restraining Muhammad Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, from presiding over the inauguration and maiden meeting of the state council of chiefs.

Delivering his ruling, yesterday, Ahmad Badamasi, declined to grant an extension of the interim order.

The implication of the judgment is that Ganduje can now exercise the powers vested on him under the new passed “Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019 to appoint or dethrone emirs found violating any of the provisions of the law in the state.