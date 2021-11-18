From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Federal High Court Warri, Delta State, has slammed a N31,000.00 fine on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), over delay in responding to preliminary summon to the suit seeking the release of the repatriated £4.2 million, also referred to as Ibori loot.

The court presided over by Justice Abang held that the Attorney General, who is the first defendant in the suit, filed his reply on the summon 31 days outside the stipulated 30 days.

The court held that the delay was a breach of the Rule of Court, and directed the defence counsel to make adequate calculation based on paragraph 48 Rule 1c of the Rule of Court and pay the default fee, accordingly.

Adjourning hearing in the matter to December 7, 2021, Justice Abang promised to give accelerated hearing to the matter, and ordered that a fresh hearing notice be serve to the Attorney General of the Federation

The plaintiffs, the Ijaw Progressive Union of Aborigines had dragged both the Federal Government and the Delta State Government to the court, seeking among others, the release of the £4.2 million to the government of Delta State and the utilisation of the same to execute projects in the oil bearing communities of the state.

Joined in the suit with number FHC/WR/05/85/2021 are the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (first respondent), the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Delta State (second respondent) and the Accountant General of the Federation (third respondent).

Secretary of the Ijaw Progressive Union of Aborigines, Mr. Philip Grade-one Clark, said the matter was instituted to ensure that the repatriated funds were appropriately utilised.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Charles Aniagwu, told a press conference, on Monday, in Asaba, that the money had not been returned to the state.

