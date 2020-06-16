Godwin Tsa Abuja
Others joined in the suit are the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Moguno; the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai; the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq; and the Chief Protocol Officer, Amb Lawal Kazaure.
The rest are President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad; the President’s Private Secretary and nephew, Yusuf Sabiu aka Tunde, Special Assistant to the President, Musa Daura; and the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, were also joined in the suit.
The case of the complainant is that the social distancing directive of the Federal Government was not complied with at the burial of late Kyari.
Recalled that following criticism from the public, the SGF, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, apologised to Nigerians.
Leave a Reply