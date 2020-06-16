Godwin Tsa Abuja

An Abuja Magistrate Court sitting in Kado, Life Camp, will on June 30 commence hearing in the suit brought against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and 10 others who attended the burial of the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, on April 18, 2020.

The suit filed by a legal practitioner, Tope Akinyode through a direct complain, according to court officials, has been re-assigned to the Magistrate Court 1 for hearing.

The matter was initially before Magistrate Zubairu Mohammad of the Wuse Magistrate court, Abuja.