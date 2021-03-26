The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, fixed April 23 for judgment in a suit filed by the Ondo State Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu against the state governor and five others over a viral video made by a citizen of the state, Olupelumi Fagboyegun.

While the chief judge is the plaintiff, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the National Judicial Council (NJC), Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State Attorney General (AG), the state’s House of Assembly and the Inspector General of Police are 1st to 6th defendants respectively in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2016/2021.

Justice Ekwo had, on March 22, fixed today, March 26, for the hearing of the suit after the court adjourned the matter to enable the AGF (1st defendant) and the the National Judicial Council (2nd defendant), among others, filed their applications.

At the resumed hearing, only the AGF and the NJC were represented in court besides the plaintiff counsel.

Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, who represented the plaintiff, told the court that the matter was adjourned to hear the originating summon.

Counsel to the AGF, T. A. Uchegbu, in her argument, raised four preliminary objections, saying the suit was speculative and was not brought through proper procedure, among others.