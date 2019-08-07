Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Gyang Bere

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has fixed August 8 to rule on an application by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) seeking an order to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 2019 elections was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the Department of State Services in a hotel in Lagos.

The state agency said Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he had spearheaded.Sowore was moved to Abuja on Sunday morning and is currently being detained in the custody of the DSS.

The exparte motion by the DSS marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 915/19 is seeking the order of the court to detain Sowore beyond the 48 hours of his arrest required by law.

However, after listening to the motion which was moved by counsel for the DSS, G. O. Abadua, Justice Taiwo Taiwo said he needed time to watch the video clips attached to the motion.

He accordingly adjourned ruling to Thursday, August 8.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of Evangelical Outreach Ministries International and radical preacher, Prophet Isa El-Buba has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release Omoyele Sowore tackle banditry, killer herdsmen and kidnapping in the country.

Speaking, yesterday, in Jos during a press briefing, he described the Buhari’s administration as clueless government which did not cared about the future of Nigeria.

“I am deeply pained by the arrest of Sowore. It just confirmed the fears. The same way you wee allowed to play out yourself when you were in the opposition, you cried to Nigerians to come out and rescue their country from a supposed government you felt was not capable of handling the affairs of the nation and you were able to carry out peaceful protest in different parts of the nation.

“Remember he was the one who led that protest and there was no arrest of anybody. The sitting president at that time allowed everybody to voice out their pains. Why is Sowore arrested. Revolution has different definitions. He should be release and let the president face the reality of insecurity in the country.”

El-Buba expressed dissatisfaction with the negotiation between bandits and government in Borno State where ransom was allegedly paid to enable them ceasefire.

“We saw what happened in the meeting that was held in Zamfara State few days ago where bandits that are supposed to be called terrorist where negotiating and paid ransom while innocent people are proscribed in the guise of being terrorist. We can’s build a nation on falsehood.

“It is not every Fulani that is a killer but where did the killer herdsmen come from that suddenly are everywhere in the country?” he queried