The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed Feb. 24, 2021, for hearing in a N100 million suit filed by a whistleblower, George Davidson, against the ICPC.

Justice Nkeonye Maha , who adjourned the matter in her ruling, hinged the decision on the fact that parties in the suit had yet to be joined.

Also joined in the N100 million suit is a civil servant, Regina Davidson.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Davidson, through his lawyer, A. O. Osawaru, filed a motion on notice dated Oct. 19 for the enforcement of his fundamental rights against his alleged illegal detention by officers of the ICPC.