From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia has fixed January 19 for judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit pending before it.

The suit which was before Justice Benson Anya of the High Court of Abia State in Umuahia was heard and concluded on the merits on December 10, last year.

Initiated by Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on August 27, 2021, the suit among others is seeking a declaration that the military invasion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s home in Abia State in September 2017 by the Nigerian government is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights to life, the dignity of his person, his personal liberty and fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.