A Federal High Court Lagos, has adjourned until July 1, Judgment in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking final forfeiture of monies found in accounts linked to a former first Lady, Patience Jonathan.

The commission is seeking final forfeiture of about 8.4 million dollars, and N7.4billion found in the said accounts

The case which was earlier fixed for June 27 (today) has now been moved to July 1.

The new date has been communicated to respective parties.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had secured an interim order for forefeture of the sums on April 20, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

This was following a motion exparte.

It joined as respondents: Patience Jonathan, Globus Integrated Services Ltd, Finchley Top Homes Ltd., Am-Pm Global Network Ltd, Pagmat Oil and Gas Ltd and Magel Resort Ltd and Esther Oba.

On Oct. 29, 2018, EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, had moved his motion for final forfeiture of the sums, urging that same be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: We won’t allow anyone to suffer discrimination in Kebbi, Gov Bagudu vows

Meanwhile, defence counsel, Messrs Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Mr Ige Asemudara had respectively moved their processes in opposition to the motion for final forfeiture.

On Jan. 15, the court had admitted electronic evidences presented by respondent counsel, which depicted video exhibits showing various business outfits of Finchley Top Homes Ltd. and Magel Resort Ltd.

The court had then adjourned for judgment.

But in a judgment delivered on Feb. 28, the court had held that it found the affidavit evidences conflicting, adding that same could only be resolved by oral evidences of parties.

The court had consequently, ordered parties to call their witnesses to give oral evidences.

Counsel had then called their witnesses to give evidence.

Those who testified include: An operative of the EFCC, Mr Orji Chukwuma, Esther Oba (seventh respondent),

Achonye Obinna testified for Am-Pm Global Network, while Okwu Emmanuel testified for Pagmat Oil and Gas.

Judgment has now been reserved for July 1.

(NAN)