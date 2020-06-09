Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja will on June 16, 2020, take the plea of a 35 years old man, Onyebuchi Ezema who allegedly raped his four year old daughter.

The businessman was said to have raped the daughter at his residence in Lugbe, a suburb of the Abuja metropolis.

His planned arraignment which was slated for Tuesday was however scuttled due to lack of interpreter in languages.

The defendant had stunned the court when he announced that he understands and speaks Igbo language only while all efforts to get a neutral interpreter were unsuccessful.

Justice Angella Otaluka who was confronted with the challenge of securing an interpreter was forced by the challenge to put off the arraignment till June 16.

The Judge ordered the Registrar of the court to get a neutral interpreter before the adjourned date.

In the one count charge, the defendant, Onyebuchi Ezema is accused of raping his four year old daughter between the 15th and 16th of April 2020 at Lugbe within the jurisdiction of the FCT high court.

The alleged offence is punishable under section one sub section one of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act of 2015.

Counsel to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP, Mr Cornelius Dabeet declined speaking with Judiciary reporters on the matter adding that he has not been authorized to speak to the press.