From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state high court sitting in Lafia, presided over by Justice Simon Aboki, has fixed June 2nd for hearing of the motion on injunction of a suit filed by the Ojila/ Gbenda Akeem community in Tunga, Awe local government area of the state.

In a case No. NSD/ LF 122/2021, filed by the plaintiff prayed to the court restrain Dangote Sugar company from encroaching into their land.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Justice Aboki, who visited the over 300 hectares of land allegedly seized by Dangote Sugar company, however said the court will look at the the case on it’s merits.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Barr. SA Akpehe while, taking the judge round the disputed area told the court that his clients were worried because they have been displaced and chased away from where their forefathers were buried including their farmlands.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He, therefore appealed to the court to expeditiously determine the case in favour of his clients in order to reduce their hardship occasioned by the Dangote seizure.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Counsel to Dangote Barr. GH Mohammed, alleged during the visit that the inhabitants of the disputed land have be settled claiming that those parading themselves as owners of the land were not the original inhabitants.

Meanwhile, counsel to the plaintiff told journalists in Lafia that after the visit his clients were being intimidated and harassed by people suspected to be Dangote workers.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He therefore appealed to the law enforcement agencies to provide security to the affected community in the interest of peace.