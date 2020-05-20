The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed May 29 to hear a suit filed by 31 political parties against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Anwuli Chikere, after listening to the parties during the proceeding, said all the processes filed would also be adopted on the adjourned date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had, on Feb. 6, deregistered 74 political parties, leaving 18 others.

However, in a motion on notice with suit number: FHC//ABJ/ CS/444/19 between Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) and 32 others Vs. Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and INEC (1st and 2nd respondents respectively), the applicants had approached the court for restraining order.

Justice Chikere, who restrained INEC from deregistering the parties in her ruling, on Feb. 17, said having failed to counter the application by the applicants, the affected political parties had the legal right which must be protected.

“The facts sworn to in the affidavit in support of the application remained unchallenged, undisputed and deemed to be true by the court. “If any material fact alleged in an affidavit is not denied in a counter-affidavit, an admission of the fact is implied,” she had held. Justice Chikere had also confirmed that there was “evidence of proof of service on the 2nd defendant and the 2nd defendant refused, neglected, failed to respond to the motion filed by the applicants.”

NAN reports that although 33 political parties filed the matter in court, two of the parries; Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), were later dropped from the suit because the parties were not deregistered by INEC.

In the application filed on Oct. 30, 2019, and was served on INEC on Oct. 31, 2019, the applicants prayed the court for “an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 2nd defendant from deregistering the plaintiffs, or any political party for that matter, pending the determination of this suit.