From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia has fixed November 2 for the Fundamental Rights suit instituted by leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

On the date, the Nigerian government and its Attorney-General are expected to move their extant application for extension of time to file their defence to the suit and Nnamdi Kanu counsel’s opposition to the application.

Disclosing this in a statement, counsel to IPOB leader, Aloy Ejimakor said the main aim of the suit was to prevent the Nigerian government from profiting from Nnamdi Kanu’s extraordinary rendition.

He said it was for this reason that one of the orders sought for Kanu to be released from detention.

“It is my intention therefore to, on November 2, move for an instant ruling on the Nigerian government’s application for extension of time, so that the case can proceed quickly to the next level, which is expected to be a definitive hearing on the substantive matter.

“The Nigerian government needs to be reminded that Fundamental Rights suits are intended to be concluded quickly, especially in situations such as this where my client, Nnamdi Kanu (the Applicant) is currently incarcerated,” he said.

