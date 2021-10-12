A Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, fixed November 22 for hearing two separate suits filed by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to restrain the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others from probing him or seizing his assets.

Justice Anwuli Chikere fixed the date after Saraki’s counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, sought to withdraw a motion filed on June 30, seeking a stay of proceedings.

Earlier, Ogunwumiju had told the court that the matter was slated for hearing. He, however, said that he had two applications before the court.

The lawyer said the second application filed on May 15, 2019, was for the court to rely on all further affidavits filed.

Justice Chikere, who ordered the withdrawal of the first motion after counsel representing respondents did not oppose, also adjourned the two suits until November 22, on the grounds that she was bereaved. She directed hearing notices to be issued and served on all parties.

Other respondents in the two suits are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Inspector-General of Police (IGP), State Security Service (SSS), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th respondents respectively.

The court had directed the parties to maintain the status quo by suspending the probe.

