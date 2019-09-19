A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Maitama, Abuja, yesterdayday, adjourned until September 24 ,for continuation of trial in a case against Babachair Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Justice Jude Okeke ,adjourned the trial after the prosecution counsel, Mr Ufon Uket prayed for an adjournment to enable him prepare adequately to respond to objections by the defendants to the admissibility of documents he sought to tender.

Okeke said for the sake of fair hearing, he was moved to grant the prayer of adjournment by the prosecution .

The former SGF and his brother, Hamidu David Lawal, a director of Rholavision Engineering Limited; an employee of the company, Sulaiman Abubakar ,and the Managing director of Josmon Technologies Limited, Apeh John Monday, are facing a 10-count amended charge bordering on conspiracy and fraud brought before the court by the anti-corruption commission.

They and two companies, Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited are being prosecuted by the EFCC.

EFCC accused Babachir Lawal, of illegally benefiting from the approval of N544,119,925.36 million for the removal of invasive plant species and simplified irrigation.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Lawal being the SGF and Hamidu Lawal, director of Rholavision Engineering Limited and Abubakar, staff about March 7, 2016 at Abuja conspired to commit the offences.

The anti graft agency alleged that the defendants fraudulently acquired a property, contrary to Section 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

It also alleged that Lawal knowingly held indirectly a private interest in the consultancy contract awarded to Rholavision Engineering Limited for the removal of invasive plant species and simplified irrigation to the tune of N7 million and N6.4 million.

EFCC claimed that it was done through the Presidential Initiative for North East (PINE).

It further alleged that on March 4 and August 22, 2016 contract for removing evasive grass worth N272.5 million and N258.1 million respectively were awarded to Josmon Technologies Limited but was executed by Rholavision.